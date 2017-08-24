Zehri links prosperity of country with Balochistan

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has said that Balochistan was rich in mineral and resources that need to be utilized. Prosperous, developed and peaceful Balochistan was the vision of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which should be materialized. He was addressing a public gathering in Sabakzai dam area during his visit to Zhob on the special invitation of Ex-speaker Balochistan Assembly Jamal Shah Kakar.

On his arrival to Sabakzai Jamal Shah Kakar warmly welcomed the chief minister. As per tradition guard of honor was presented to chief minister by a smartly dressed FC contingent on his arrival. Inspector General Police Ahsan Mehboob, Commissioner Zhob Division Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, DIG Zhob Region Abdullah Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar, Commandant Zhob Militia Col. Rehan Satti, District Chair Sheikh Yousaf Mandokhail, Chairman Municipal Committee Abdul Saleem Mandokhail, political leaders, notables and thousands of area people were present on the occasion.

Member Provincial Assembly Asim Kurd Gello, Advisor to CM Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani and Advisor to CM Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasar also spoke on the occasion. The guests were presented with traditional turbans while Jamal Shah Kakar gifted a Sward to chief of Jhalawan. CM reiterated his stance that the development of Balochistan was indeed the development of Pakistan, adding the province was put on the path of progress and development. He said the sacrifices of tribal people would be written in golden words in the history.

“Pakistan lack leadership. Mian Nawaz Sharif is confronted with difficulties, we all have to steer him out. It is Pashtoon-Baloch tradition they do not seek anything from those in power but when they are in difficulty they support them fully. We are part of the caravan of Nawaz Sharif who supported Balochistan very generously,” the chief minister said. CM promised giving tehsil Kakar Khurasaan the status of a district besides other areas in the province in his government.

He assured the people to address their genuine problems on priority basis and announced installation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Zhob and other divisional headquarters, five thousand bulldozers hours for farmers, one thousand laptops for students, construction of press club building, funds for medical and scholarships, up gradation of five schools, installation of solar homes, provision of health cards, installation of solar tube wells, construction of Sabakzai cross to dam road and Badinzai-Gardezai bridge.