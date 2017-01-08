Zehri eulogises PN’s welfare, education uplift role for nation

Parent’s Day at Cadet College Ormara

Staff Reporter

Gwadar

The Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has lauded Pakistan Navy for establishing Cadet College at Ormara and said that beside commitment to safeguarding the sea frontier of the motherland, PN has always remained proactive in welfare-oriented projects.

He expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest at the first Parent’s Day of Cadet College Ormara held on Saturday, said a PN statement.

He added that from providing hospitals and medical facilities in Balochistan to provisioning of quality education through a network of schools and colleges stretching along the coastal belt of Makran, PN has dedicated itself for the service of the countrymen.

He further highlighted that in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the importance of college in this area has increased manifolds and he can foresee the college converting into a centre of educational excellence on national level, the credit goes to the parents for reposing confidence in CCO and trusting them to shape the future of their children.

Earlier in his address, the Principal Cadet College Ormara Commodore Masood Ul Hasan thanked the Chief Minister and the parents for coming long way and gracing the occasion.

He highlighted that the college produced 100% result in the board exams held under Federal Board and the college has also earned laurels in various extra and co- curricular activities. The event was followed by cadets PT, gymnastic, martial arts, rifle drill and science exhibition. The hallmark of the event was the unique way of welcoming the guests through traditional naval semaphore flag signalling.

The event was attended by a large number of government officials, service and personnel parents. Various performances of Cadets on traditional military band added colour to the ceremony and received standing ovation from the audience.