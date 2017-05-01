Zarrar Sehgal to lead Clifford Chance’s Banking, Finance practice in Americas

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leading international law firm Clifford Chance, Sunday, announced that Zarrar Sehgal has been named Americas head of the Banking & Finance Practice.

Sehgal is widely recognized as one of the nation’s top aircraft finance lawyers. As co-head of the Firm’s US Asset Finance group, he has played a lead role in developing and growing a Tier 1 practice that Legal 500 named US Asset Finance and Leasing team of the year in 2014. Sehgal, who is ranked Band 1 by Chambers USA and a Leading Lawyer by Legal 500 United States, is also Clifford Chance’s global head of the Transport & Logistics sector.

Along with his new role as Banking & Finance practice area leader, he will continue to lead the Firm’s Diversity Committee in the Americas.

“Zarrar has distinguished himself as an elite partner and someone who cares deeply about his clients, his colleagues and his community,” said Evan Cohen, Clifford Chance’s regional managing partner for the Americas.

“He is routinely involved in many of the world’s largest aircraft financing transactions, yet still finds time to serve as President of The Citizens Foundation, USA – a non-profit organization that funds schools and educational programs for tens of thousands of underprivileged children in his native Pakistan. Our highly ranked Banking & Finance practice couldn’t be in better hands going forward.”

Sehgal, who in 2009 was recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of its Young Global Leaders, is based in New York.