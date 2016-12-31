Zardari’s rhetoric against Punjab

THOUGH there is general consensus on the game-changer project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and self-centred opposition to the Corridor is dying down but still there are some politicians who are trying to make it controversial through biased statements. The latest is example of Asif Ali Zardari, who has alleged that benefits of CPEC are confined to Punjab and other provinces have been deprived.

This is far from truth and can best be described as anti-Punjab rhetoric and that too by a leader who plans to re-organize the party in the province and gain some space in its politics. Punjab-bashing is favourite pastime of some regional politicians but this approach should not be followed by a party that claims to be party of the Federation. Zardari is trying to do politics, like some other politicians, at the cost of CPEC and has targeted the project at a time when Pak-China Joint Coordination Committee of CPEC in its just-concluded meeting in Beijing approved a number of projects, mostly belonging to Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan. Punjab’s on-going project Orange Line has been included in the framework of the CPEC along with similar projects of mass transit systems in other provincial capitals. Inclusion of all the chief ministers in Pakistan delegation that attended the meeting in Beijing and satisfaction of CMs over its outcome speak volumes about sharing of benefits of mega project but it seems some leaders including Zardari want to exclude Punjab from its beneficiaries. This is a strange logic that 55% of country’s population should be left out from a developmental process unleashed by fate-changer project. All this is happening despite firm assurances by top leadership of both Pakistan and China that CPEC is meant for all regions of Pakistan. In fact, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Mushahid Hussain Syed too has rebutted claims of critics by emphasizing that CPEC would bring prosperity to all especially Balochistan.

