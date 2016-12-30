‘Zardari’s decision to contest NA election beyond comprehension’

Peshawar

Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday said that his party welcomed former President and Co Chairman PPPP Asif Ali Zardari back in the country but his decision to contest election for NA seat was beyond his comprehension.

Talking to media here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed astonishment over the decision of Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party saying it reflected that the former President was not satisfied with the performance of the leader of opposition in the National Assembly and as such he (Zardari) decided to join the parliamentary politics with his son who will be making a debut.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a game changer and it would bring prosperity and development in the country but he did not know why some people were against it and trying to make of it an issue. The people who have any kind of concern over the CPEC should express their reservations in explicit and candid manner instead of making it controversial through their ill-conceived statements.

PTI Chief Imran Khan, he said that did not stand by his words and decisions and known for taking frequent U-turns on matters of national political importance. The PTI Chief, he further commented always snubbed the Parliament and parliamentarians and the very next moment he changed his decision and sat in the same house which had been insulting for last three and half years.

He recalled that former Chief Secretary KP Arbab Shehzad had tendered resigned from his post and had written a lengthy letter containing severe allegations against the PTIâ’s ministers, law makers and other stalwarts regarding massive interference in the administrative affairs of the government departments so much so the administrative machinery had become paralyzed and it was difficult for him to continue with his job.—APP