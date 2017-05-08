Zardari’s aides recovered from Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The friends of former president Asif Zardari, who had gone missing a few weeks ago, have been recovered from Balochistan’s Turbat area, a police official said on Sunday.

SSP Tariq Dharijo told media that the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) conducted the raid with the help of intelligence agencies in Turbat after a ransom call was received by the relatives of Ashfaque Leghari.

The AVCC recovered Ghulam Qadir Marri, Ashfaque Leghari and three others and moved them to Karachi.

Zardari’s friends went missing from various parts of Sindh last month causing panic in Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and triggering fears that it was an attempt to target the PPP Co-Chairman.

Ghulam Qadir Marri, a landlord from Tando Allahyar, went missing when he was travelling from Sehwan to Hyderabad along with his guard and driver. Ashfaq Leghari, former chief of the Sindh Peoples’ Students Federation (SPSF), went missing from Gadap Town in Karachi.