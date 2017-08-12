Zardari wants implementation of Qazi Esa report

Karachi

The purpose behind observance of ‘Minorities Day’ on August 11 every year is to imbibe the true meaning of the Quaid’s speech on this day in 1947 before the Constituent Assembly in which he, among other things, also laid down the state policy towards non-Muslims living in Pakistan.

‘In that historic speech the Quaid had said; ‘you may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with business of the state’. If we want a stable and prosperous Pakistan we must revert to this foundational principle enunciated by the Quaid’.

This has been stated by former President Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the Minorities’ Day on August 11. Ever since the state turned a blind eye to the privatization of jehad during dictatorship the nation has been drifting away from the path envisioned by the Quaid, he said.

We must dismantle the project ‘private jehad’ and drive out from our midst the militants, extremists and religious fanatics, he said.

I am deeply concerned that critical elements of the National Action Plan (NAP) are not being implemented.—INP