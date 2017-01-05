Zardari visits Dr Asim in hospital

Staff Reporter

PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari visited his old friend and family physician Dr Asim Hussain at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and enquired his welfare, party sources said.

He remained with Asim, who was in intensive care unit last week for heart problems, before moving out for a delicious dinner at Share Faisal restaurant. Heavy security of his personal guards, police etc, had earlier shut off the area for people during his visit to the hospital.