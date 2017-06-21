Zardari urges people to follow Benazir’s ideals

Islamabad

President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardai on the 64th birthday of PPP slain chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be observed on June 21 has paid glowing tributes to her for “her vision, steadfastness and relentless fight for the cause of women and downtrodden on the one hand and upholding the banner of democracy aloft while leading from the front the fight against militants created and nurtured by successive dictators and their henchmen in the country, on the other”. In a message here on Tuesday, Asif Zardari said that on this birthday of the Muslim World’s first directly elected woman Prime Minister it is worrying that the anti women brigade created by the dictators continue to suppress women, even calling for violence against them, in the name of religion. “We condemn and reject the hysterical anti women noises increasingly being made by these elements”. Zardari also asked people to follow Shaheed Benazir in standing up to militants and extremists and not allow them foist their ideology through brute force. He said that the last words uttered by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at public meeting in Rawalpindi asking people to stand up to extremism, dictatorship and to banish poverty and ignorance were the road map for PPP to make Pakistan a modern and pluralistic state. The PPPP President said that the Party will continue fight militancy and strengthen democracy and extricate the poor from abject poverty and degradation. Zadari also paid tributes to those who laid down their lives or suffered in the course of democratic struggle and in fighting regressive elements.—INP

