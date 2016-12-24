Zardari transmits message of reconciliation

FORMER President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has once again conveyed a vivid impression that he was a seasoned and mature politician and knows how to play his cards.

Many expected that Zardari would make a hard-hitting speech but the tone and tenor of remarks he delivered to the gathering that was there to greet him at the airport was coached in reconciliation and mutual accommodation. He disappointed all those who wished him to target this and that personality and make banner headlines for them. Apparently, reciprocating the goodwill gesture of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who had earlier welcomed his arrival, Mr Zardari categorically stated that the PPP always supported democracy and would not allow its derailment. This is significant as apart from some political parties and their leaders, some leaders in the PPP itself want things to be taken to an extreme but Zardari has done well by ignoring their counselling and wishes. It is widely believed that PPP completed its five year term just because of the highly appreciable policy of reconciliation adopted by Zardari and his speech at Karachi airport once again confirmed that the policy is still dear to him. No doubt, general election is now approaching and political parties including PPP have to prepare themselves for them but this has to be done without leg-pulling of others or adoption of foul means to cause fall of the Government. Of course, in the muddy politics of Pakistan, both Mr Zardari and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be facing difficulties in sticking to the policy of live and let live as causes of frictions do crop up. Before his departure from the country, the former President made some objectionable remarks about the Establishment but on his return changed his tone as he praised the armed forces for sacrifices that have made Pakistan secure today. His focus on the burning issue of Jammu and Kashmir is also laudable as a national leader like him is expected to speak the language of the people on important issues. We hope presence of Mr Zardari in the country would help bring about sanity into national political scene.

