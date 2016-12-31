Zardari to play vital role in parliament

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Moula Bux Chandio on Friday said that the former president Asif Ali Zardari will play vital role in the parliament. Talking to media persons at Bilawal House, he said that the opponents are in tension since Asif Ali Zardari came to Pakistan and announced to join parliament after bye-election, said a statement.

Chandio further said that the masses of Pakistan fully believed in the political wisdom and visionary personality of Asif Ali Zardari.

The political workers of Pakistan Peoples Party are not only happy from this decision but they have get a new spirit. Expressing his views about the PTI Chairman, Chandio said that that he never preferred to solve the problems of the masses of Sindh. Karachi is not a no go area for PTI Chairman, he added.