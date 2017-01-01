Zardari to get medical checkup from abroad

Nawabshah

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday went abroad for medical checkup. Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari visited the shrine of Sindh’s saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and prayed for the prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan.

Asif Ali Zardari seemed displeased on Auqaf Department over poor cleanliness condition of the tomb on his visit. Zardari inspected the construction work of shrine and advised the authorities of Sindh Government to complete the project soon.

Auqaf Department Advisor Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani and Religious Affairs Advisor Dr. Abdul Qayyum Soomro were along with Asif Ali Zardari. After visiting the tomb, Asif Ali Zardari left for Nawabshah. The shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was closed for common people ten hours before Zardari’s visit which created a lot of trouble for them. The former president also went to Bhit to visit the tomb of saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai before going abroad.—NNI