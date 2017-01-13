Zardari to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Islamabad

Former President Asif Ali Zardari will attend the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected US President Donald Trump on January 20th.

Former president of the country Asif Zardari has been invited to the ceremony by the United States government which he accepted. Sources said that he will leave for the US next week.

Former president will be accompanied by a delegation which will include ex-Pakistani ambassador to US Sherry Rehman, former interior minister Rehman Malik and other party leaders and ministers.

It is also said that the former president will proceed to France from United States after attending Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Trump, a nominee of the Republican Party, was elected as the 45th President after defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by clinching 304 electoral votes compared to Clinton’s 227-who bagged more popular votes than him.—INP