Zardari to attend Trump oath taking ceremony

Amanullah Khan

Asif Ali Zardari former President and front rank leader of PPP who left for Dubai will be attending installation ceremony of newly elected President Donald Trump of US on January 20 in Washington.

This seems an international move to make his presence more conspicous on the political front at home as he is believed to be the only political figure invited Trump from Pakistan to attend the oath taking ceremony.

It may be recalled that Asif Zardi returned to Pakistan after an 18 month self imposed exile on Dec 23 and announced plans to enter parliamentary politics on Dec 27, during a rally at the 9th death anniversary of the PPP’s slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

Zardar is also expected to attend the farewell dinner of President Barack Obama on February 2. It is yet to be seen whether his visit to the united states benefits Pakistan politically or not.