Zardari tells party leaders to oppose military courts

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The government hopes to build consensus on revival of military courts, remaining since January 7, while the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday directed his party leaders to oppose the extension of military courts in the joint session of the parliament, meeting on January 17.

Jamat-i-Islami and JUI have also opposed the Constitutional amendment bill seeking to revive the military courts for a new term.

Zardari, heading the PPP virtually now, asked the party to consult other opposition parties too on the election reforms, a subject which again is likely to be subject of considerable controversy.

He asked his sister Dr Azra Afzal, and Ayaz Soomro to return home and suibmit their resignations to the National Assembly speaker to clear the deck for Zardari’s and Bilawal’s entry into parliament.

The two have given their resignations from Nawabshah and Larkana to Zardari, but under the electoral laws, these have to be submitted to the speaker, who after his remarks, will then forward these to the Election Commission to declare the two seats vacant for bye-elections which and father and the son will contest.

Statistics collected officially shows that of the 274 cases heard by the military court till January 6 this year, death sentences were awarded in 161 cases, but only 12 have been hanged so far.