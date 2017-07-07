Zardari takes shots at Imran, Nawaz, Musharraf

Sanghar

Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari slammed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan in his latest speech.

Zardari took a hard hit at the government by calling out the ruling party and declaring the officials ‘fools’ who know how to make steel but lacked the vision to rule.

Addressing the participants of a gathering, Zardari said that the reins of the country were in the hands of fools. “The world is advancing forward while rulers here in Pakistan are going backwards,” he said. “Our rulers know how to sell rods, not run a country,” he added.

The former President said that instead of realising the worth of PPP, Nawaz Sharif had backstabbed the party. He said that the current rulers were not at all concerned with the masses but were only concerned with themselves.

He urged Nawaz Sharif to bring another Prime Minister since PML-N had the majority. He said that PML-N government should show tolerance if it is facing conspiracies. “We have supported you (Nawaz Sharif) before and will support again,” he stated. He prayed for the completion of five years of the assemblies and suggested Nawaz Sharif to step down if there is any trouble regarding the Panama case.

Zardari further said that the Sharif brothers did not know how to run a country back in the day and had still not learned anything about that.

“Mian sahib, be a lion. The cycle of power and jail goes on,” he said.

The PPP Co-chairman said his party was looking forward for the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, which is due on July 10.

Zardari also slammed Imran Khan indirectly when he said that there was a huge difference between playing cricket and running a country.

Zardari criticized Musharraf severely as well, stating that whenever there was talk of jail, the ex army chief would feign illness.—NNI