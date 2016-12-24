Zardari summons senior lawyers to discuss Asim’s case

Our correspondent

Karachi/Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday summoned senior lawyers to discuss Dr Asim Hussain’s case.

Expressing dissatisfaction over present lawyers’ performance, the former president summoned Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa and Farooq H. Naik to find ways to take Dr Asim Hussain out of the whirlpool of cases.

Meanwhile, talking to media, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio has said that PML-N is a party of narrow-minded folks and there can be no rapprochement with them.

He also warned that PML-N has to go now. Chandio said that his party was not on good terms with PML-N for the sake of reconciliation politics.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, reacting to the statement of Advisor to CM Sindh, on Saturday claimed that he never begged for reconciliation from PPP neither for himself nor his party.

He said that Maula Bakhsh Chandio should first clean the garbage of the province in which he is residing. He professed that the number of days for which Asif Ali Zardari has come are equivalent to the time spent by a person while he is on transit.