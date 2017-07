ISLAMABAD: Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that his party will emerge victorious from the entire country in the 2018 elections.

Zardari, during a meeting with former parliamentarian Abdul Haque Bhurt, instructed his party workers to prepare themselves for the next elections.

He claimed that PPP has blocked the path of dictators to rule once again via constitutional means.

Originally Published By NNI