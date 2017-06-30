Zardari says many questions remains unanswered

Our Correspondent

Nausheroferoze

Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that the nation had been waiting for answers to several questions.

Speaking to a public gathering here, Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif has ruined the country to an extent that now we are facing social decay. He is even incapable of cutting petroleum prices in the country.

Zardari claimed that he restored the 1973 Constitution given by late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He added that the PPP had empowered the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

“Only I know the value of democracy,” Zardari said, adding that Imran and Nawaz don’t recognise the importance of democracy. I have faced jails and courts, I am a democratic man, he said The PPP leader said that in future power plants would be set up in Keti Bender.