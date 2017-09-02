Zardari ‘s exaggerated claims

Mr Zardari, who has recently been acquitted from last outstanding reference case by the NAB Accountability Court, has made exaggerated claims. He says PPP has never committed any corruption. The stories of his corruption are told on the streets and discussed at the private conversations. At one time he was called Mr. Ten Percent. The connotation referred to the percentage he demanded from Parties as his commission.

He narrated the woeful story of his troubles and fight for survival. He was haunted by Sharif administration as well as Gen. Pervez Musharraf and implicated in numerous false cases. He said he faced all the cases and references in the Courts. He fought legal battles and never protested against the Courts. It must be noted that Benazir Bhutto’s government was dismissed twice on the charges of corruption.

The charges were never proven against her and she paid the price of something that she never did. As far as BB was concerned she was an honest and decent person. She was not involved in any corruption. On the current political situation in the country, he said, “I am not angry with Nawaz Sharif”. Battle has not begun yet. Our Prime Ministers are facing false references. I think some of these things are true but the cases have been either dismissed or dropped due to weak prosecution and lack of evidence. He further said the fate of Articles 62 & 63 will be decided by the next Assembly as the current NA lacked the mandate to do so. We will keep the doors of dialogue open. I think his narrative may be true but his claims about corruption are exaggerated and do not hold water. He got away due to better strategy and good pleadings of his lawyers’ team comprising Naek & Khosa. It is important to have good defence lawyers on your side.

J BASHIR

Lahore

