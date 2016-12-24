Zardari returns

Hamid Ali NB
Turbat

The former President, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, has, at last, come back to Pakistan after spending eighteen months in self-imposed exile in Dubai. He had surprised everyone by leaving the country suddenly in June last year following a hard-hitting speech in which he lashed out at the military establishment for overstepping its domain. There are, however, a lot of questions behind his arrival in Pakistan. The top most question is that, why he waited for the completion of former General Raheel Sharif’s tenure as COAS?
It is a fact that there is a lengthy list of objectives of Mr. Zardari’s return to Pakistan. But it must be made assured that he would not make any hard-hitting speech about any forces without evidence and proof. I would like to request the current Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to make sure that the former President of Pakistan does not play any tricky games in coming days.

