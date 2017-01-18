Zardari not to contest by-poll

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari has postponed his plan to contest election from Nawabshah and now Chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go ahead with the plan to get election to a seat in the parliament.

The development has come in after Zardari announced on December 27 last year in an address in Garhi Khuda Bukhsh that he along with Bilawal would be contesting from Nawabshah and Larkana respectively for seats in the incumbent parliament.

After discussing potential legal issues in the matter with Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, lateef Khosa and Farooq H Naik, the former president has left for United States.