Zardari: No interest in making contact with Nawaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Peoples Party Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that he has no interest in establishing contact with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said the former president made the comments during a meeting of the party’s core leadership at Bilawal House.Mr Zardari returned from Dubai to discuss the prevailing political situationin the country after the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources quoted Zardari saying that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief has a different attitude when he is in power and a completely different tone when he is not.

Why Sharif didn’t remember Constitution’s Article 62 and 63, Grand National Dialogue and the new social contract during his tenure, he asked.

Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday clarified that he will not support ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was ousted by Supreme Court (SC) in Panamagate case.

Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif’s politics is under threat, not the democracy. He said PPP will not become part of any Grand National Dialogue with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Asif Ali Zardari said the PPP under the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making strides in Punjab and was confident that after witnessing the real face of PML-N leadership, people would vote for the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in the 2018 elections. He asked the party leaders to redouble their efforts and energise the Jiyalas.