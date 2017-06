Staff Reporter

Co-Chairman of Pakistan People s Party (PPP) and former President Mr Asif Ali Zardari is likely to extend his stay abroad as doctors have not given him a clean chit about his health condition as yet.

According to reports, sources privy to PPP said that Zardari is suffering from diabetes and heart disease.

“If Zardari’s health condition improves, he would return home after Eid,” informed close aide on condition of anonymity.