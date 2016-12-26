Zardari kicks off attempt to launch anti-government alliance

Comment

Salahuddin Haider

A two-pronged strategy has been launched by the PPP leadership to force its way to popularity, which had been on the wane for well over three years now. The father-son bond seems to be working much more closely now than ever before. While Asif Zardari had a lengthy meeting with the veteran Muslim Leaguer Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Karachi on Monday, and largely succeeded in securing his backing for anti-government alliance, the son, Bilawal, was a step ahead on the ladder of party hierarchy being the Chairman of Peoples Party. The latter let off a new feeler, saying that Fatima Bhutto and Zulfikar, the two children of slain brother of his mother, Murtaza Bhutto, were part of the Bhutto clan.

Whether this was really a new and happy development, the coming days or weeks will decide, but a beginning seems to have been made by PPP’s top echelon to force early elections. Interesting development! Or could it be called a gamble, time will tell.

Ever since the brutal murder of Murtaza Bhutto in front of his Clifton house in Karachi on September 20, 1996, family members of Benazir’s brother, had been an outcast. Murtaza’s Syrian-born wife, Ghinwa, and kids never really had any kind of relationship with Benazir or Zardari. In fact a tussle went on between the two on the ownership of the house built by late Z A Bhutto in area commonly known as Old Clifton. Benazir as second-time prime minister at the time, did moan on her estranged brother’s killing under the very nose of senior police officials, but never really bothered to see Ghinwa or her two kids.

A dispute in fact began on the property, inherited by Murtaza, and known as Al-Murtaza. It was reportedly owned by Murtaza but since he was declared terrorist by the then military dictator General Ziaul Haq for hijacking a PIA aircraft to Kabul and then to Damascus, the bungalow inherited by Murtaza, which late Mr Bhutto had expanded by buying the next door house also to make it 70-71 Clifton, instead of mere 70-Clifton, was given under power of attorney to the youngest of the Bhutto children, Sanam. Attempts were made to throw out Murtaza family from that house during Benazir days, but later Benazir confined herself to Bilawal House, which husband Zardari had built before marrying Benazir and which today is the nerve centre of PPP operations.

According to Benazir’s mother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Mr Bhutto had already divided his property among four children in his lifetime. He was hanged by Ziaul Haq on April 4, 1979 after being overthrown in July 1977 from power, bestowed on him by army General late Gul Hasan in the wake of East Pakistan debacle on 16th December 1971. Nusrat, no more in this world now, had revealed to this scribe when she was thrown out of party leadership by the “Daughter of the East” in a move that shocked the mother, and she did criticise this action of her elder daughter, complaining that she was elected party chief by a convention of the party workers after her husband’s execution. The action against her was negation of democratic principles.

What made Bilawal now to remember his cousins is a question that has baffled even the most seasoned of analysts and politician. The question still is whether Bilawal can have a nod of approval from father Asif Zardari, or has he something in mind to reorganise the party on new lines after Zardari flies out of Pakistan on December 30. It must simultaneously be remembered that Bilawal has reminded newsmen of not having any contact with either of the two cousins, but did emphasise that they both were part of Bhutto family. This in itself was significant.

Sources said that an announcement is expected from Zardari on Tuesday, December 27 on 9th death anniversary of Benazir at Larkana district town of Garhi Khuda Bux. What could it be, can only be a guess.

Zardari met the PML(Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Huss when forming an anti-government alliance was discussed threadbare. Shujaat, showing in years now, did support Zardari, which could be called a plus point for the PPP Co-Chairman.

Reports said they discussed anti-government alliance and four demands of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, agreeing to be in contact on a longer basis. Reportedly the Chaudhry from Gujrat endorsed Zardari’s viewpoint. He was quoted as saying, “We will not let democracy be hijacked,” appealing to all political partied to join their ranks, for “this was a national cause”

Insiders reported that Zardari emphasised the need and may concentrate on Lahore as power-base. The PPP stand routed in the main province of the country, which made Zardari initiate contacts with Punjabi leadership. Shujaat offered him to stay at his house in Lahore. Nothing more was available on the subject.

In media talks during visit to Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Zardari had said that the situation for early election will develop soon, adding that Lahore will be the hub of politics.

Commenting on raids at the offices and residence of his business partner and close friend, Anwar Majeed, the PPP co-chairman said he wanted to know as to what prompted the government to resort to such measures.

The answer to these questions should better be sought from the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar. He also expected that justice will be done to another of his close friends, Dr Asim who has now been diagnosed suffering from cardiac problem.

He said he was consulting lawyers to pursue more closely the case of Dr Asim who also was his physician. He visited the National Institute of Cardiac Diseases Monday to know the welfare of Dr Asim.

Claiming that he was getting treatment in America and London, the PPP stalwart said that since follow-up was being pursued in Dubai, he had to travel abroad for health reasons.

He also had a word of advice for the media, saying that while it should point out weaknesses of politicians, it should simultaneously not lose sight of positivity. It should avoid sensationalism.

Since he has made Dr Asim President of Karachi PPP, he remained closeted with him for a while discussing politics in Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah were with him during the meeting.