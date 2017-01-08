Zardari felicitates NPC’s newly elected body

Staff Reporter

Former President Asif Ali Zardari felicitated Sakeel Anjum on his election as president and all other elected office bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

The Journalist panel made a clean sweep in the NPC election. Besides Shakeel Anjum as president, other office bearers elected included Secretary Imran Yaqoob Dihllon, Secretary Finance Ishaque Chaudhry and Senior Vice president Asif Ali Bhatti.

In his message, Zardari said their election was a measure of trust and confidence reposed in them by the journalist fraternity.

He also prayed for their success in defending the rights of journalists to freedom of expression, safety and security as well as the welfare of journalists.

He said the PPP will continue to support journalists in their struggle for the realisation of these basic rights.