Zardari elected PPP-P President, Bilawal PPP Chairman

Babar, Bukhari to be SGs; Many PTI members will soon join party: Ghani

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been elected unoppsed as President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party for a period of four years.

The polls were organised at Bilawal House in Karachi. Farhat Ullah Babar was elected as Secretary General, Saleem Mandviwalla as Finance Secretary and Moula Bux Chandio as Secretary Information for the PPP Parliamentarians.

The elections of PPPP were held by the election body comprising Farooq H. Naek convener, Taj Haider member and Sardar Ali Khan member.

Meanwhile, Nayyar Bukhari was elected as Secretary General, Haider Zaman Qureshi as Finance Secretary and Choudhary Manzoor Ahmed as Secretary Information for Pakistan People’s Party.

The elections were held by the election body under its convener Fouzia Habib.

The PPP had formed a separate entity, PPP-P, in August 2002 to meet the requirements of a decree issued by the then military ruler. A law was framed to bar Benazir Bhutto from holding a party office and the new political entity was a bid to avert the imminent threat of losing the chance of contesting the elections.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are already set to contest by-elections for National Assembly seats from Sindh on separate election symbols.

Zardari is president of the PPP-Parliamentarians and Bilawal the patron-in-chief of Pakistan People’s Party as per the list of political parties enlisted with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Under Section 5 (3) of the Political Parties Order 2002, a person cannot be a member of more than one political party at a time.

The PPP-P had been allotted the symbol of ‘arrow’ and the PPP ‘two swords’ by the ECP prior to the 2013 general elections. And now the two leaders are required to contest the polls from the platforms of their respective political parties under separate election symbols.

The PPP-Parliamentarians was created by Ameen Faheem when former military man Gen Pervez Musharraf broke it into factions, to attract people to Kings’ Q-League in the assemblies. It happened when Benazir Bhutto was in exile. She had great confidence in Amin Faheem.

In a press conference in Karachi, leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Saeed Ghani asserted on Sunday that many members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would soon join PPP.

He said that hundreds of people were pledging their loyalties with PPP and PTI would also lose many of its members soon.

Ghani said that the people were joining PPP because they seek development in Karachi. He also said that several members of Pak Sarzameen Party and All Pakistan Muslim League were joining PPP.

He complained that hearings of cases against Dr Asim were being subjected to unnecessary delay. Ghani alleged the government and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar of backing fake cases against the former federal minister affiliated with PPP. He said that the courts are independent and thus should hear the cases without any delay.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting of Pakistan People’s Party had decided to start anti-government movement from Punjab. The meeting has decided strategy for the proposed anti-government movement.

As per the plan, the movement will be launched from Punjab and PPP will take out big rallies and hold public meetings in the province. The meeting also mulled over finalizing the reorganization of the party at district level in the province.