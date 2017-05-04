Zardari demands Nawaz to step down

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Former president of Pakistan and co-chairman of PPP Mr. Asif Ali Zardari addressing a public gathering at Rahuki town in Badin district has again demanded prime minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to step down after the formation of JIT by Supreme Court of Pakistan on Panama leaks.

Mr. Zardari observed that PML-N leadership was responsible for the ongoing political mess in the country adding he maintained that party would continue to demand the resignation from Sharif until unless they were either removed or stepped down.

He said that the slogan of “Go Nawaz Go” was getting momentum with each passing day because of the silly and timid politics of Sharif brothers and their aides. He said that he had magic of the love to win the hearts of people. Mr. Zardari without naming PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the man carrying the bat was not aware of the real issues and basic issues of the country.

Adding he said that Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Fazil remained together in Central Jail in Sukkur during MRD days adding that the peasant leader was close friend of late father Hakim Ali Zardari. He told that Ms. Bhutto used to tell him about the relentless struggle of Shaheed Fazal Rahu.

Mr. Zardari added that Mian Sahib was not allowing them to produce the power and gas. He said the stipends under BISP would be doubled to get the slogans of party adding he said Sindh government would allot more lands to landless peasants specially women of the rural area.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was not aware of the rural economy of the country but was only focusing on to dolling out the contracts in CPEC to his close friends. He said that under the CPEC the people of Baluchistan and Sindh were getting the benefits adding he warned that such situations would create dangerous sense of deprivation among the people of smaller provinces. He said that rulers were not fully aware of the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Mr. Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif was trying to extend his rule to get the majority members in Senate adding he said that he would again get the majority in the Senate and National Assembly in upcoming general election before next March.

He said that he was getting huge response from Punjab and KP adding he said that PPP would form the government in Punjab by winning the next general elections. He said that he would now focus on the issues of Baluchistan adding he said that Baluchs were calling him with broken hearts to lead them.

Mr. Zardari welcomed Mohammad Ismail Rahu in PPP after quitting the PML-N adding he said with the joining of the seasoned political stalwart PPP would sweep the entire elections from Badin and Sindh as well in the next general elections. He claimed that PPP would not only sweep elections from Sindh but would get maximum NA seats from other provinces to form the next federal government.

Mr. Zardari lauding the services of noted peasant leader Shaheed Fazil Rahu said that he lived and laid down his life for the cause of downtrodden people and democratic process. He said late Rahu had struggled against three dictators but never deviated from his principled stand despite tribulations.

Mr. Rahu after announcing to join PPP said that his father Shaheed Fazil Rahu and the slain leader of PPP Ms. Benazir Bhutto had fought together during MRD and faced the tribulations for their struggle for the cause of restoration democracy.

He said that Rahu family opposed PPP for 30 years but it was high time to join hands with PPP and Mr. Zardari. He said that he recalled that Ms. Bhutto had also visited Rahuki to attend the death anniversary slain of father.

The senior Sindh minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that Asif Ali Zardari was magician and knew the art of winning the hearts of the people.

Earlier, the former president of PML-N president of Sindh Mohammad Ismail Rahu and his brothers including Aslam Rahu and Saleem Rahu announced to join PPP.

He also laid the floral wreath on the grave of Mr. Rahu and offered Fateha.