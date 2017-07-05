Zardari for defeating mindset of religious extremism

Islamabad

“July 5 is a day of shame and horror in the history of the country as it was on this day 40 years ago when thenation was hijacked by bonaparts. It was on this day that the military dictator began decimating state institutions, privatizing jehad and enacting black laws against women and non-Muslims in the name of religion. It was on this day that the nation began its collective descent into anarchy and mayhem- a descent that still continues in the name of religion”.

This has been stated by President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and former President Asif Ali Zardari in a message on the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the country by dictatorship on July 5, 1977.

Unfortunately the disastrous policy of privatized jehad and exploitation of religion for political ends continues to haunt the nation. The need to clearly understand the disastrous consequences of these policies has never been as great as it is today, he said.

Let us on this day vow to reverse these policies, fight the mindset of religious extremism and end the privatization of jehad and sectarianism that the dictator’s polices spawned, he said.

“On this day we reiterate our resolve that Pakistan will have to be a democratic, pluralistic and a moderate country in which there is no place for religious extremism, militancy and sectarianism”, he said. On this day let us also resolve that dictators and usurpers of people’s rights and freedoms must be punished, he said and added “they will be”.—INP