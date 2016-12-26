Zardari, Bilawal visit Mazar-e-Quaid

Observer Reporter

Former President of Pakistan and co-chairman of PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, on Sunday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 141st birthday.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, also accompanied him. On the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam. He laid a wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.