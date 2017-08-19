Zardari advises Nawaz to accept court verdict

Parliament not undermined after PM’s ouster: Kaira

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Ruling out any grand dialogue, former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has advised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to accept the court verdict.

Speaking to journalists here Friday, Asif Zardari said, “Why Nawaz Sharif is not accepting the verdict announced by the court in Panama leaks case. We had also accepted the court decision and changed the prime minister,” he added.

Zardari went on to say, “Parliament is the only place for grand national dialogue.” “Why such grand dialogue to protect a single peron,” he questioned.

“I always stood by the political forces and made efforts to unite them,” Zardari said and added the democratic process should keep moving forward.

He claimed “Nawaz Sharif struck a deal with Gen. Musharraf and left for Saudi Arabia while I spent days in prison.”

Recalling past memories, Asif Zardari said he wanted to visit Nawaz Sharif for condolence on the demise of his brother, but he (Nawaz) refused to meet him in order to please the non-democratic forces.

Praising PPP stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan, the former president said, “Aitzaz Ahsan is my voice. Whatever he speaks, he speaks my words.”

About Raza Rabbani, Asif Zardari said he is an independent scholar and chairman senate.

Asif Zardari said that the former premier’s belief of “no democracy without me” was dangerous.

“I have always tried to bring the political powers together for the sustenance of democracy whereas Nawaz Sharif pleased non-political forces,” he said in his off the record talk on Friday.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said the parliament has not been undermined after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ouster.

“No one has undermined the parliament and the system continues to run as it should,” said the PPP leader.

Qaira said Nawaz’s ouster was due to his “own crimes and not due to a threat to democracy”.

He added that the system and the foundations laid down during the PPP’s tenure exist and democracy in the country will gradually improve.

The PPP leader maintained that the party has always believed in cooperation for the betterment of the people and the country. “PPP believes in cooperation in and out of parliament for the betterment of the people and Pakistan.”

Qaira added that Nawaz should have taken the initiative earlier to cooperate with the political forces of the country.