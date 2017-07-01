Our house was being renovated. The construction material was kept in our garden. After repairing of ceiling, there was a gap of four months due to certain reasons. Then the plastering of the veranda got started by utilising the left-over material dumped in the garden. 4 days after completion of the work, we noticed in horror that tiny cracks have emerged in different spots of the new verandah! And a couple of days later, out came tiny greenish saplings from the cracks!

We were absolutely at our wit’s end ! How is it possible? What is the mystery? At last we discovered the truth. Actually the sand was lying for 4 months under a blackberry tree. In the meantime, the fruits got ripened and many berries had fallen on the sand. As months passed, the seeds had withered to such a miniscule extent that it could not be noticed in naked eye. So along with the sand, the seeds also made its way within the plaster!

And as soon as the seeds found touch of water, it started to germinate so as to reach the sky, that too by cracking even newly laid concrete! But had it not got watered, it would have continued to remain inert under the weight of sand. At that point I realised that all human beings are also nothing but exact replica of those seeds with equal potential and strength to grow and prosper. All talks of “talent” and “brilliance” are bogus. Just provide water to their roots for development and notice the progress of humanity by cracking all possible obstacles in life. Else the development of the unfortunate souls will remain buried under the sand of time, all their potential wasted in eternal slumber. Zara nam ho to ye matti zarkhaiz ha saqi!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

