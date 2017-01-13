Zan, Zar and Zameen

Masood Khan

Jubail, Saudi Arab

If the shameful acts of molesting women on New Year’ Eve in the Indian city of Bangalore have not come as surprise, so are the statements of politicians blaming the women for such acts. For Karnataka State Home Minister, G.Parameshwara, it’s the women who are “copying the Westerners, not only in their mindset, but even in their dressing” themselves inviting such attacks. Samajwadi Party leader, Abu Azmi, compared women with sugar and petrol — “where there is sugar, there will be ants, and petrol will always attract fire”. Wow, both Hindu and Muslim leaders joined hands, at least, on something common.

These remarks from Indian politicians remind me of Australian-born Egyptian cleric, Sheikh Taj Al-Hilali’s advice to the faithful — “if you take meat and place it outside — without cover, and the cats come to eat it — whose fault is it, the cats or the uncovered meat’s? The uncovered meat is the problem. It’s the same mentality working overtime when Jamaat-e-Islami’ ex-Ameer, Syed Munawwar Hasan, advised, “If a woman gets raped and she doesn’t have four witnesses, she should stay quiet”. For him, making such accusation without ‘above-mentioned proof’ is same as ‘damaging the society’ coherence’.

What’s all this — it’s the tribal mentality which is not only surviving but thriving that woman (Zan) is ones’ property — an object to be taken care of same as Zar (money) and Zameen (land). To achieve these objectives they distort and interpret religion in their favour. We are now in 21st century but what else has changed from the dark ages and medieval times?