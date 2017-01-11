Zameen.com concludes property expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Zameen.com concluded its flagship realty event, the two-day Zameen.com Property Expo 2017, in Karachi. The event was held at the Expo Centre, University Road and was the portal’s 6th successful property expo in 12 months.

AKD Group Chairman Akeel Karim Dhedhi was the chief guest on the first day, while on the second day Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan Chairman MohsinSheikhani attended the event as the chief guest.

Over 75 exhibitors signed up to showcase their projects and services, causing Zameen.com to book two halls at the Expo Centre. Among the huge line-up of exhibitors were Property Legends, Square One, Remark Real Estate Marketing, Gwadar Sea View Housing Scheme, Real Crown, The Springs Apartment Homes, DHA Bahawalpur, DHA Multan, and Sheranwala Heights.

The portal orchestrated an extensive marketing campaign, including ad campaigns on different television channels, billboards and streamers across the city, to ensure that all exhibitors received an impressive response and multitudes of people showed up at the event.