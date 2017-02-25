Zalmi outplay Gladiators

Observer Report

Dubai

In the 19th fixture of the second edition of Pakistan Super League, Shahid Afridi held his end firmly to steer his side to victory against Quetta Gladiators, who had set a 129-run target for Peshawar Zalmi.

Afridi was unbeaten on 45 off 23 balls. He hammered three sixes and three fours.

Earlier, Gladiators were bowled out for 128 in exactly 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Peshawar Zalmi.

In reply, Zalmi lost six wickets in quick succession as two of its batsmen returned to the pavilion without even troubling the scorers. As for those who did, the trouble was not much, except for Kamran Akmal who scored 26 off 30 balls.

Kevin Pietersen was the leading run getter for Gladiators as he scored 41 off 43 balls, while Rilee Rossouw made 38 off 34. Mohammad Asghar was pick of the bowlers for Peshawar team, he took three wickets.