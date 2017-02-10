Zalmi invites child patients at Shaukat Khanum to watch PSL matches

Dubai

Around 20 children who were being treated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital arrived in Dubai on Thursday to witness the opening ceremony and matches of Pakistan Super League 2017.

The children arrived on invitation of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi under their cricket philanthropy program.

“We wanted to bring back smiles on their faces and that’s why we have invited these kids to enjoy PSL matches and enjoy their time,” said Javed Afridi, chairman of franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Zalmi last year invited students of Army Public School, Peshawar, a step which was praised by all quarters.

Each patient traveling with Peshawar Zalmiexemplify the resilience of this nation that has continued to support the Hospital with unabated fervor for the past twenty-two years.

Peshawar Zalmi has chosen perfect partners in the form of cancer patients as both share a passion to defeat their opponents, whether it’s a player from the opposite team or cancer.

These children have come a long way together in their fight against cancer. They are embarking on yet another memorable journey. Together, they will be visiting a global city, creating memories to cherish for a long time to come. It will be an extraordinary experience for them as most of them will be having a lot of first time moments—boarding a plane, flying out of the country, and witnessing international cricket matches live in the ground.—Agencies