Zakhilwal-Dar discuss Pak-Afghan economic relations, upcoming JEC session

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, discussed various issues of mutual interest, including current state of Pak-Afghan bilateral relations especially in the context of economic cooperation. The next session of Pak-Afghan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was due and proposed that the same may be held in Kabul in September.

Finance Minister said that enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan would not only benefit the two countries, but also boost regional cooperation and trade. He said Pakistan wanted to see peace and economic progress in Afghanistan which would open many other avenues of mutual cooperation.

The Afghan Ambassador stated that the next session of Pak-Afghan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was due and proposed that the same may be held in Kabul in September. Finance Minister welcomed the proposal and stated that mutually convenient dates be decided to hold the session during the next month.

He added that the JEC meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss measures for furthering the cause of economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that the Economic Affairs Division would liaise with the Embassy of Afghanistan to work out details in this regard.