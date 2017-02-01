Zaffar visits injured youth in hospitals

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, today, visited SMHS and Bone and Joint hospitals in Srinagar and enquired about the health of several injured youth.

Zafar Akbar Butt was accompanied by party leaders and activists, Zulfikar Hameed, Maulana Mushtaq, Mohammad Irfan and Ajaz Ahmad.

During his interactions with injured Jamshed Para, Mohammed Ashraf, Aadil Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Dar, the JKMS Chairman expressed his sympathy and said that spirits and passion of people could not be suppressed through such arbitrary measures. These youth were injured in the firing of Indian forces’ personnel on protesters in Samboora area of Pulwama district.

Zafar Akbar Butt also paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Ajaz Ahmad Butt of Chadoosa Aarwani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary. While addressing a gathering, which was held to commemorate services rendered by Abdul Ahad Sofi, he said that the people of Kashmir were indebted to these martyrs.—KMS