Zafarullah emphasizes value-based learning by varsities

Newly appointed Vice Chancellors feted

Zubair Qureshi

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association hosted reception in honour of the newly appointed Vice Chancellors. Among the notable guests who attended the reception included Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, President Population Association of Pakistan, Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, VC QAU, Prof Dr Javed Ashraf, Chancellor Preston University Prof Dr Abdul Basit, Vice Chancellor, University of Education Prof Dr Rauf Azam, ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Cuba, Tajikistan, Romania, Nepal, Myanmar, Tunisia, Palestine, Kuwait, diplomats and distinguished members of the alumni.

Vice Chancellor University of Punjab Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology Multan, Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodh, Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Raja Amer Iqbal and newly-elected Vice President of the National Press Club Islamabad Myra Imran were also present on the occasion. The reception ceremony was organized at the Islamabad Club.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan in his address as the Chief Guest emphasized on imparting quality and value-based education and highlighted the role of universities in this regard. Prof Dr Nizamuddin underlined the collaborative efforts and experience sharing for promoting higher education and brining Pakistani universities at par with international standards. Earlier Vice Chancellor QAU Prof Dr Javed Ashraf in his brief address raised the issue of land-encroachment and financial needs of university. He also lauded contribution of QAU Alumni Association for extended every sort of possible help to its alma mater.

The newly appointed vice chancellors and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce termed their attachment with Quaid-i-Azam University as one of best times of their life. They vowed to bring about positive changes in their respective fields and contribute for development of the country.

They also extend thanks to QAU Alumni Association for honouring them. Secretary General QAU Alumni association, Murtaza Noor announced the donation of ambulance to QAU and extended special thanks to Mr. MA Raoof, Patron University of Lahore for his support in organizing the event and donation of ambulance to Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. The participants resolved to declare Quaid-i-Azam University as flagship institution of the country and end of illegal occupation of land of the QAU. At the end souvenirs and flowers were presented to newly appointed vice chancellors, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Press Club Islamabad and Mr. Wajhat Latif Director University of Lahore. Mrs. Farhat Asif conducted the proceeding of the event.