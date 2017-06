Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Council for Science & Technology (PCST) has declared Chairman PARC, Dr Yusuf Zafar as the top most Productive Scientist of Pakistan in the field of Agriculture.

The criteria were based on 10 measurable indicators. It is also a matter of pleasure that the name of 20 scientists of PARC have been included in the Directory of Productive Scientists of Pakistan in the subject of Agriculture and Biological Sciences.