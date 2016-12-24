YPAP should assist government in various sectors: Mashhood

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Education, Punjab, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan on Saturday invited the Members of Youth Provincial Assembly Punjab to work as youth representatives in their respective districts in collaboration with the Punjab Government particularly in the education sector.

He encouraged the Members to identify the gaps in the education sector at the district level, coordinate with the elected representatives in their districts and work in close collaboration at the administrative level.

He further said that in case of any complaints received from the MYPAP of any district, the Education Ministry would take serious action within 24 hours. He was addressing the Dissemination & Mutual Learning session of the Youth Provincial Assembly Punjab in Lahore today.

Appreciating PILDAT’s initiative in providing a platform for the youth of Punjab to enhance their capacity through exposing them to the issues of Punjab including Parliamentary practices and the working of the Punjab Assembly, he said that the confidence level and interest of youth in national and provincial issues is inspiring for him as a politician.

The Education Minister also announced that a visit would be facilitated for the Members in the 4th & last session of the Youth Provincial Assembly Punjab to the Education Ministry, Punjab to receive a detailed briefing on the Status of Education sector in Punjab province.

Chairpersons of Youth Standing Committees presented their policy reports at the gathering also. They also shared their experiences as Members of YPAP.