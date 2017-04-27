Youth’s role in society positively corelated with national development: Imtiaz

Staff Reporter

Deputy Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Imtiaz Tajwar Wednesday said youth were regarded as future leaders and their role in society was positively correlated with national development. “Youth are the greatest asset that any nation can have. They serve as a good measure of extent to which a country can reproduce as well as sustain itself,” he said this while addressing a seminar on “Standardization and Transparency in Government Procurements,” organized here at COMSAT University.

The Deputy Chairman said to create awareness about ill-effects of corruption amongst the youth, NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make concerted efforts to root out corruption from society.

He said NAB was legally mandated to eradicate and prevent corruption in the country, therefore, it was determined to create a strong partnership with HEC to create awareness amongst the youth. Imtiaz Tajwar said NAB under leadership of Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had chalked out a proactive and holistic Anti- Corruption Strategy to root out corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy. Eradication of corruption is the top priority as corruption is a major obstacle in process of economic development.

It undermines development by weakening institutions on which economic growth depends. He said PPRA had been established for regulation of procurements of goods, services & works in public sector. Public procurements refer to process through which public authorities procure goods & services.