Youth’s future depends upon career choice: Dr Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare said on Wednesday that future of youth depends upon the choice of their career and the present Government has initiated a number of steps to provide them better opportunities in order to utilize their skills and its positive results are being achieved.

Dr. Nadeem said this while addressing a one-day training workshop titled “Counselling for Career Planning of Youth of ICT” organized by National Council of Social Welfare in collaboration with Hasho Foundation, Islamabad.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chaired the workshop and Faizan Hassan, Regional Director, Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme was the chief guest. Dr. Nadeem said that Pakistan was one of those fortunate countries whose population comprised of a large number of youth.

For the sake of better future planning, our youth needs proper guidance and counselling, so that they may choose a better and noble profession. Therefore, the present government is promoting knowledge based economy, so that our youth may get maximum benefits of latest technology, he said.

Dr Nadeem said, “Many technical institutions have been established to impart technical and professional training to the youth. Through this, we can materialize the dream of becoming a fastest developing nation. Besides the government, the private sector should also establish moderate technical education institutions for the youth of Pakistan.”

He further they should also establish a link for career planning of the youth between universities and industries.

Other speakers Faizan Hassan, Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme, Raheem Jan and Miss. Salma of Hasho Foundation and Ishtiaq Gillani, Chairman of NACG said that youth was our asset and we should provide better future to them for the speedy and rapid development and progress of the country.