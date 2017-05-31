Youth’s exposure to extremism

Muzaffar Ahmed

NAUREEN Laghari’s joining Daesh, lynching of the Mashal Khan at the Abdul Wali Khan University and Sabeen Mahmood’s murder are all reflective of a devastating onslaught on our youth. So the threat is not confined to umbrellas of sectarian, ethnic, political and social fault lines only but it has started making deliberate attempts to target our youth. The real alarm bells have rung! Our ideological frontiers are threatened by targeting universities, colleges and mind breeding institutions.

Resultantly, many questions emerge in parents, teachers, ever common and elite’s mind. Claims of dismantling physical structures of extremism and terrorism from our country are understood, but the question rises –our soldiers of ideological frontiers (the policy makers, the politicians, the chancellors / vice chancellors of colleges, universities, academia, intelligentsia, media mongers) are doing enough to safeguard the youth against the onslaughts. If reply baffles us in a state of doubt then it is a serious issue, which we can’t be cornered or over sighted.

It is not sudden or abrupt but indeed we are reaping what we sowed over a period of last many decades while crafting justifications for extremism with different synonyms such as fanaticism, radicalism, pan-Islamism, cynicism etc., etc. If we glance at the history critically, we will be clear that breeding and nurturing extremism took absolutely its natural course, i.e. creation of differences, turning in hate, leading to extremism, then violent extremism and lastly becoming a monster of terrorism or suicide bombing. Alas! We remained either oblivious or preferred turning deaf ears. Current state of extremism and terrorism has been a product of sectarianism, regionalism, sub-nationalism, ethnic tendencies with triggers of internal and external nature.

Look back on to the eras of youth transition. In 1950s-90s, there used to be a prudent mechanism of teacher-student relationship in place. Culture, theatre, sports and arts used to commit and cultivate the new minds in a controlled way through mohallah bindings, village setups or through schools, colleges and universities. Teacher-student bondages now seem to be vanquished and replaced with merely social – financial relationships. Famous saying of Bob Talbert, “good teachers are costly but bad teachers cost more.” Similarly parenting was more effective thus infusing lessons of morality and cautiousness from home. The earlier teacher-parenthood trends have drastically changed. Culture, theatre, sports and arts have lowered to a presumable levels of low. Instead the space has been taken over by individualistic engagements such as internet surfing and social media commitments.

In 1950s, there were 189 madrassas and now they are more 20,000 in the country. Teachers of these madrassas are preaching more than teaching. Though, these madaris have radicalized fragile minds of youth under their custody but can’t be blamed for whole loss and damage. Factually, the empirical researches show that there is no strong correlation of extremism terrorism and poverty. Similarly, the narrative of last decade that correlation of extremism terrorism with religion have also lost its weight. Instantly, we have been puzzled with doubts: our medical institutes preparing extremist doctors and engineers? Have businessmen and scholars terrorist inclinations? It’s really alarming. Adding spice, media plays its own trump beat by glorifying trivial acts and instilling glamour and fame in the nascent minds to continue their ill acts.

Judicious implementations of curriculums are found wanting in universities and colleges. Teachers and students look for short cuts to complete six months semester in three months. Students look for photo state shops for getting notes under due directions of professors. Research and library cultures are hardly seen. With 3% of the newspaper circulation, it is an irony and hence our country remains the lowest amongst our neighbors. Contrarily, the newspaper reading culture is on increase in India despite increased e-paper trends. Thus decline in critical thinking and cultivation of suitable minds is natural.

Way forward to protect youth may be through sound education, parenting, media and commitment of youth itself. All battles are fought in the minds of the men. If minds are not cultivated well, they turn disastrous. Sufficient funds need be allocated as countries which spend peanuts on human brain, they produce monkeys only. The Photostat culture needs to be finished. Shop owners be sensitized for administrative repercussions. Camps of the political parties should be banned in colleges and universities. Generate rational debates and seminars for youth across the country and media to project positivity. The policymakers, HEC, Chancellors/ VCs and ulema to play their role in protecting ideological frontiers. Each pillar of nation has to support the mission to make the youth fruitful contributor for the nation. Over and above, we as individuals should make efforts to protect and drench out our youth from menace of extremism and curb terrorism.

— The author is a freelance columnist based in Sargodha.

Email: [email protected]