Youth’s bodies mutilation inhumane act by Indian troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami (UeI), Qazi Ahmed Yasir, has said that mutilating the bodies of youth during siege and search operations by Indian forces is an inhumane act.

The UeI spokesman quoted Qazi Ahmed Yasir as saying that Indian forces on one side claim to be disciplined however their actions counter that very narrative. He said, “One cannot hide behind the name of nationalism for a long and everything cannot be justified in the name of security or law and order.”—KMS