Youth writing new chapters of valor

Visits family over demise of three martyrs’ father

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the Kashmiris are striving for a just cause and history bears witness to the fact that freedom struggles could not be defeated by oppressive regimes.

Yasin Malik said this while addressing a meeting organized in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district to pay tributes to veteran social figure Abdul Majeed Butt, the father of martyr Manzoorul Islam, martyr Sajjad Ahmad and father-in-law of martyr Hilal Ahmad Misgar. Abdul Majeed Butt passed away a few days ago in Islamabad. Yasin Malik along with party leaders Bashir Ahmad Butt, Bashir Kashmiri and Muhammad Ishaaq Ganai visited the bereaved family and expressed condolences with them.

Addressing the mourners, he said, “It is a historical truth that in a battle between the oppressed and the oppressor, it is the oppressed who always triumph and taste last victory and according to this historical truth, Kashmir and Kashmiris will triumph in their battle against illegal occupation.” He said that Indian state had unleashed a reign of terror against unarmed Kashmiris. “More than one lakh people have fallen to the bullets of Indian forces, thousands have been maimed and blinded and jailed, tortured and humiliated, but all these oppressive methods have failed to force the Kashmiris into submission and will fail to do so in future also.”

While paying tributes to young martyrs and youth who are sacrificing their lives for the sacred cause, the JKLF Chairman said that the Kashmiri youth through their struggle and sacrifices were writing down new chapters of gallant and valour. Paying homage to Abdul Majeed Butt, he said that the deceased was a humble and dedicated person who endured many hardships for the freedom of Kashmir.

After the condolence meeting, people in large numbers gathered outside the Masjid to greet the JKLF Chairman. They chanted slogans in favour of freedom, unity and martyrs.—KMS