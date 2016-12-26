Youth urged to take part in sports

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial legislator Sobia Khan has called upon the youth not to confine themselves to books only but should take part in sports and positive activities.

This, she said during prize distributing ceremony of Cycle Race held here at Peshawar Press Club on Sunday.

The Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race was held under auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycle Association started from Northern By Pass and finished at the same place.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, a Secretary General of Pakistan Cycle Federation while Wasil Farooq and Sohail Khan inaugurated the race on northern by pass. The race was comprised of two categories, 14 Kilometer (km) for juniors and 28 km for seniors.

Later, the prize distribution ceremony was held at PPC, in which, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sobia Khan was Chief Guest, who after distributing cash prize and trophies among the winners and runners up cyclists, said that sports were the only way to bring the youth of the province towards positive activities.

She urged the provincial government to construct play grounds particularly Cycling track Velodrome not only in Peshawar but also across the province in order to divert the attention of the youth towards sports saying it would help reduction in negativities and give a good and soft image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.

Those bestowed with prizes were included Ghulam Nabi, Nabeel and Amanullah, Ist, Sec and Ird in junior category respectively while in senior category Imran got Ist, Saleem Khan Sec and Tanzeel Khan remained Ird position holder.