Youth urged to develop skills in advocacy for social change

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

The four-day capacity-building training workshop on youth political empowerment and advocacy skills, hosted by the registered Kashmiri NGO ‘Centre for Peace, Democracy and Reform’ (CPDR) concluded in Mirpur Monday.

Forty youth leaders, both girls and boys, from all across the AJK territory participated in the event that was held in collaboration with the British Council, Pakistan.

Speaking at the concluding session,Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science & Technology Professor Doctor Habib-ur-Rehman – Sitara e Imtiaz, advised the young leaders to polish their social skills, along with focusing on knowledge of physical sciences, in order to tackle the increasingly complex issues faced by the society.

Appreciating the initiative taken by the CPDR, Dr Rehman said that training workshops like these are an important resource of imparting contemporary knowledge to youth that enables them to broaden their horizons and offer new solutions to longstanding challenges.