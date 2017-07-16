Youth urged to make Pakistan as per Quaid’s vision

City Reporter

Nazriya Pakistan Council has come up with a much needed activity to inculcate a sense of belonging and ownership for the country in the youth of Pakistan. This was the gist of the chief guest address delivered by eminent scientist and religious scholar Sultan Bashir ud Deen Mehmood at the closing ceremony of the 12 day Summer Camp organized by NPC at Aiwan-i-Quaid.

Addressing the participants, the chief guest said that understanding the spirit behind the creation of Pakistan is imperative to make Pakistan as per Quaid’s vision. He emphasized on the connotation of ‘Be Pakistani – Buy Pakistani’ so as to make Pakistan a prosperous and self relied country. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Naeem Ghani Chairman NPC said the camp has given NPC a spirit to arrange such camps not only in summer vacations but also on other possible occasions.

Earlier, Mian Muhammad Javed (Senior Vice Chairman – NPC), in his welcome address maintained that the NPC secretariat has come up with a appreciable mark of success in making summer camp an activity to be proud of.