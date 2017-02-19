Youth to play active polls role: Minister

Altaf Hamid Rao.

MIRPUR (AJK)

AJK minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed reaffirmed his popularly-elected PML-N led government ’s support for participation of youth in active politics in Azad Jammu Kashmir through providing the young generation maximum opportunity in the forthcoming local bodies’ elections in the State.

Addressing young people at the Youth Policy Dialogue organized by Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan late last evening, Ch. Muhammad Saeed applauded the efforts of civil society and political parties in engaging in advocacy and dialogue to build consensus on this issue.

The formulation of a comprehensive youth policy in AJK has been a challenging task. Nonetheless, all major political party representatives who came together on one platform Friday night assured commitment to the cause.